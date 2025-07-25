Hypercars are gradually becoming mainstream, and most of these are now packing hybrid or all-electric powertrains. It’s also a gentle reminder of the automotive industry’s push for zero-emission motoring by 2030 and beyond. Meanwhile, Koenigsegg is not about to close the book on internal combustion engines just yet. The Sadair’s Spear is a testament to that.

Everybody knows by now that the Swedish marque always prefers to push the envelope. Similar to the Jesko, which was named after company founder Christian Von Koenigsegg’s father, the new entry is another flashy family tribute. However, reports tell us the machine is in honor of the patriarch’s favorite racehorse.

Unlike the majority of hypercars out there, this bad boy is not exclusively for the tracks. Despite its aggressive silhouette, the manufacturer says the ride is street legal. For a vehicle of its caliber, the Sadair’s Spear deserves a bespoke in-house powertrain.

At its core is an aluminum 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST). Accompanying the setup is an electronic differential and gearbox control module. To truly unleash its potential, Koenigsegg recommends the use of E85 fuel.

It allows the rear-wheel-drive “megacar” to crank out approximately 1,625 horsepower and 1,106 lb-ft of torque. Slam the pedal to the metal and get ready to hit a staggering top speed of about 224 mph. Meanwhile, the aero package ensures there is adequate downforce to enhance handling.

“Sadair’s Spear features a new, active, top-mounted rear wing with a double-blade design,” writes Koenigsegg. Overall, the driving dynamics will thrill those behind the wheel. The cockpit comes with premium creature comforts, but with an emphasis on weight savings to guarantee optimal performance.

Images courtesy of Koenigsegg