The ongoing shift from internal combustion engines to zero-emission alternatives is generally perceived as a good thing. However, some automotive enthusiasts might not see it the same way. Although it is a death knell for classic motoring, there’s a silver lining to all of this. For example, Bugatti bids adieu to petrol power in the flashiest way possible with the Mistral.

This hyper sports car, as the manufacturer labels vehicles of its caliber, is a glorious tribute to the legendary run of its W16 engine. As we steadily inch ahead toward sustainability, illustrious marques like Bugatti want the sendoff to be as flashy as possible. Thus, we’re looking at “an open-air masterpiece to celebrate design and engineering at its best.”

While many of its contemporaries incorporate geometric elements into their design, the Mistral lives up to the name. Just like the strong wind that blows in a northwest direction in southern France, it’s all about the curves. These all cohesively flow from the front to the rear, which gives the machine a sleek and dynamic profile.

As Bugatti describes it, we have a ride “offering freedom, elegance, and speed, with the incredible power of the iconic W16 engine.” The 8.0-liter quad-turbo mill touts an in-house two-stage turbocharging system. This roadster can crank out 1,578 horsepower and about 1,180 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox then directs everything to all four wheels.

Track tests indicate a zero to 62 mph acceleration in 2.4 seconds and a top speed north of 260 mph (282 mph in trials). Distinct details include horizontal LED headlights arranged vertically, X-shaped LED taillights, and dual engine air scoops. All 99 examples of the Mistral have been spoken for, and deliveries began earlier this year.

Images courtesy of Bugatti