A great thing about not being too snobbish when it comes to watches is always the number of choices available. Although there’s nothing wrong with those who have discerning tastes in timepieces, it does limit their options. For example, you can miss out on striking models like Anno from Ochs und Junior.

Available in three versions, this understated timekeeping instrument boasts a minimalist appeal. It’s classy enough to wear as a dress watch and stylish enough for casual engagements. What makes it special is the intuitive date display complication that needs to be seen up close.

Instead of the usual date aperture you typically find on most wristwatches, Ochs und Junior turns it into an aesthetic element on the Anno. It’s a clever approach to add some contrast to its otherwise monochromatic dial.

Aside from the stick hour markers, there are perforated dots that stand for specific details. The outer dots represent the date, while the inner ones below 12 o’clock stand for the month. Meanwhile, the rest just above 6 o’clock indicate the weekday.

It may take a while to familiarize yourself with the Anno’s system, but it does get easier. Ochs and Junior crafts the Anno’s 42 mm x 11 mm case out of grade 5 titanium with a sapphire crystal glass cover. Inside the elegant housing is a Swiss ETA 2824-2 self-winding caliber with a 38-hour power reserve.

The annual calendar function uses three additional components and only needs adjustment every first day of March. Super-LumiNova coating aids in visibility at night. Its screw-down crown keeps the Anno water-resistant up to 300 feet. You can get it in three colorways: Blue/Brass, Blue/Orange, and Black/White.

Images courtesy of Ochs und Junior