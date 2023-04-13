As we said before, those with snobbish tastes usually miss out on a bunch of cool stuff. Therefore, it’s best to keep an open mind and check out items that do not conform to traditional attributes. Take for example the Piranha diver’s watch from Ocean Crawler. Its vibrant and loud graphics might not be for everyone, but it’s awesome, nonetheless.

You can get these in two colorways: Blue and Orange. The manufacturer is limiting production to 100 examples each for a total of 200 units. Although they also have classy models available, a common theme their catalog offers are vibrant hues.

As for the rest, it’s hi-vis elements for days and we find the playful vibe refreshing. Going back to the Piranha, it’s sporting a 43.2 mm x 50 mm x 15.2 mm case crafted out of 316L stainless steel. Unlike other timepieces of its kind, Ocean Crawler opts for an internal rotating bezel with 120 clicks and Swiss C3 X1 Super-LumiNova.

The anodized aluminum case band features a wave pattern engraving with knurled crowns at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock. A helium release valve can be found at 9 o’clock. Depending on the version, the case middle flaunts a metallic blue or orange tone. Meanwhile, the case back features a medallion with an elaborate engraving of Neptune battling a Kraken.

Underneath its sapphire crystal is a stylish ceramic-enamel dial with the image of its namesake. Ticking inside is a Sellita SW200-1 automatic caliber boasting a 38-hour power reserve. This Swiss-made movement beats at 28,800 vph. Ocean Crawler rigorously tests every Piranha to ensure it withstands immersion up to 2,000 feet. Rubber and dragoon leather straps are included in every package.

Images courtesy of Ocean Crawler