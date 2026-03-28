With a name that denotes purity, Ocean Alexander has recently added two more variants to this series. If you thought all the top shipyards for luxury recreation vessels are based in countries like Turkey, Italy, the U.K., and other European territories. The new hulls in question, on the other hand, are hailing from Asia — particularly, Taiwan. We have the 30P and 40P.

The duo’s arrival places the existing 35P squarely in the middle when it comes to scale, but the level of craftsmanship, design, and engineering across the lineup remains exceptional. Clients who care about the size of their new ship will find this model more than adequate at a little over 132 feet or roughly 40,27 meters.

Next, you’re looking at a 28-foot beam, which is around 8.59 meters wide. Overall, the 40P touts a 357 gross tonnage for the owners to customizes to their heart’s desire. The shipbuilder credits both NavalHEADS’s Andrea Agrusta and Italian architect Giorgio M. Cassetta for the superyacht’s distinct look and blueprint.

As for the layout, let’s start wtih the sky deck. There are multiple seats for leisure or dining and sunbeds. What follows is the bridge deck, which is arranged to hold the wheelhouse, an aft dining area, a sky lounge, the captain’s cabin, and more sunbeds at the forward section.

Next is the main deck with the owner’s cabin all the way at the front, galley, main lounge, aft beach club, pool, and swim platform. Lastly, the lower deck houses crew cabins, guest cabins, VIP cabins, a tender garage, a small gym, and engine room. The 40P’s hotel load is powered by twin Kohler 99 kW generators. Elsewhere, propulsion comes from twin MAN V16 at 2,600 horsepower.

Images courtesy of Ocean Alexander