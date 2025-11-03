Most of us have this innate fascination with the intricacies of timekeeping instruments. The precision engineering involved as well as the ornate craftsmanship takes years to master. On paper, the basic concepts behind these machines seem easy to grasp, but it’s an entirely different challenge to build one. With the Persée Fantôme Limited Edition for Hodinkee, you can get a unique hands-on experience.

This is a unique venture that’s certain to delight horological enthusiasts of various skill levels. We know some of you dabble in a few customizations here and there, but Maison Alcée intends to want you to start from the ground up. Given the average size of a wristwatch, it deals with tiny components. Therefore, a desk clock is an excellent choice for a starter project.

According to the press release, each Persée Fantôme Limited Edition for Hodinkee kit includes 233 components. These are not run-of-the-mill mass production pieces, but are crafted with Swiss quality in mind. “90% of which are made in the Jura, that you assemble yourself, slowly piecing together a mechanical clock that runs, ticks, and keeps time,” reads the article.

“It’s a clock and a gateway to watchmaking all in one box.” Everything ships in a fancy wooden box, with the parts carefully held by foam inserts. Tools, directions, and extra accessories should make the process a straightforward affair. Hodinkee points out that video resources are likewise available to help you throughout the build.

Once complete, owners can proudly show off a stunning open-work desk clock. It features lume on the custom syringe hands and hour markers on the dial. The Persée Fantôme Limited Edition for Hodinkee runs on an in-house manual caliber with a 14-day power reserve. Lastly, a striking hour chime is an awesome extra.

Images courtesy of Hodinkee/Maison Alcée