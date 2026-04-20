Before heading out on another off-road moto adventure, is your ride up to the challenge? Can it withstand the varying challenges that may stand in the way? Actually, if the bike is kitted out properly, there’s nothing else to expect but a day of satisfying thrills. The Aventura Rally 307 is a promising platform built to do just that and more.

Here is a two-wheeler with an interesting origin story. As reports detail, the team responsible for its design is based in Spain, but units roll out of RIEJU’s production facilities in China. Don’t you just love it when international partnerships turn out fruitful? For those of you who are now curious about its capabilities, here we go.

Available in two standard paint jobs with distinct sporty livery, the Aventura Rally 307 appears ready for competition. Take your pick between Black and Red. “Design inspired by the great Rally Raid bikes: aggressive lines, wrap-around fairing, skid plate, and a light, functional silhouette; its structure has been designed to withstand, protect, and perform on any terrain.”

At its core is a 293 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, mounted on a high-strength steel chassis. A six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch completes the powertrain. In terms of performance, the bike places 33.5 horsepower alongside 19.91 lb-ft of torque at your disposal.

Additionally, the adjustable suspension system, formidable 12″/18″ wheels wrapped in Michelin Tracker dual-purpose tires, and dual-channel ABS system, make the Aventura Rally 307 a nimble machine for off-road fun. Also, you can keep track of telemetry data on a 7″ TFT display and pair your smartphone seamlessly via MirrorLink technology.

Images courtesy of RIEJU