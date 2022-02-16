The OBRA Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap is not your ordinary chukka. It features strong construction built tough like a boot. But offers the comfort and support of a running shoe.

OBRA gave this classic casual footwear with modern upgrades to further enhance form and function. It features uppers made from soft but strong premium Brazilian suede but with a footbed designed for all-day wear. It can take you from business hours to happy hours alike.

The OBRA Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap comes with a Brazilian rubber outsole built to last season after season and has a rubber-wrapped toe design for durability and forefoot protection. Meanwhile, it adapts to the change in temperature with performance polyamide suede lining that keeps your feet cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Moreover, a contoured and supportive footbed makes this pair a comfort to wear. It features a thick BIO-EVA, drop-in thermoformed cup-heel OBRA Working Footbed that cushions your every step. Pair that with vulcanized Brazilian rubber for the outsole and you have the freedom to move around with ease and grip.

Best of all, the OBRA Heavy Suede Chukka Full Cap is sustainable. It uses high-quality yet eco-friendly materials handcrafted in an ethical, family-owned factory in Brazil. You can take comfort in knowing that you are helping in the protection of the planet with each pair you wear. Plus, this chukka boasts a modern appeal and would definitely look good paired with just about any fashion wear.

Images courtesy of OBRA