Oakley’s Space Encoder is the result of a lens cutting mistake that produced 1000 pairs of Kato lenses. The brand dubbed it a “beautiful f***up” with only 940 pairs survived as such this is a limited-edition run.

That mistake churned out this stylish pair of sunglasses designed for optimum comfort and protection whether with hat/helmet on or off. Based on the Oakley Encoders, this futuristic pair cuts a bit off the top above the bridge. It features a more hat/helmet-friendly fit thanks to O-Matter temples that are designed to be low profile and purpose-built for headgear.

Oakley’s Space Encoder boasts a futuristic lens shape seldom seen with Prizm Lens Technology for great color and contrast. The lens design also offers advancement in optical design and uses a design methodology called PhysioMorphic Geometry.

Oakley says this method “enables a progressive, disruptive design that’s intended to fit the lens as close to the face as possible, providing optimized coverage, wider field of view, frame retention, and impact protection.” Oakley lenses have been tested under extreme high mass and high velocity circumstances to guarantee uncompromising protection across a wide range of demanding conditions.

Meanwhile, Unobtainium earsocks and nose pads help provide sport level retention for a non-slip grip and all-day comfort. Oakley’s Space Encoder are available for $264 and comes in a matte primary blue colorway with the Prizm lenses in sleek gold. This design is a continuation of the recently released Crush The Ordinary campaign, which utilized CG renders and fabric simulation to demonstrate the glasses’ crush-resistant makeup. The brand calls this futuristic pair a “daring offshoot from the Encoder family” which lets you stand out in a crowd.

Images courtesy of Oakley