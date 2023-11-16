The GOAT Michael Jordan proudly wore the original Oakley MUZM Mars X-Metal Leather glasses back in 1998. Now the famous eyewear brand has revived this classic pair of retro shades in a limited-edition premium 3D-printed metal construction.

“Mars is a sculptural mechanical frame, logically structured around a circular lens design.” Similar to the original model, the new version features an X-metal alloy frame and brown leather accents handstitched into the frame. Only this time, Oakley decided to go for an advanced and modern look by using direct metal laser sintering 3D printing process to melt and form the X-metal into the frame shape.

It was no easy feat to modernize the MUZM Mars X-Metal Leather glasses to fit this generations’ varied style standards. According to Oakley, it took a six-tone generator with 425,000 watts of power just to push the five-axis machining that maintained a .0005″ precision to create the out-of-this-world X Metal frame.” X-Metal material is an Oakley proprietary titanium alloy created in 1997.

“Using high-powered lasers to melt the intricate X Metal powder, we are able achieve sculptural shapes that will then be hand-finished, and hand-stitched. From leveraging equipment to build rocket booster parts to manually sewing suede leather to the chassis, the result is extra-terrestrial,” Oakley said.

Wrapping up the modern and edgy look to these glasses are the bronze and gold Prizim 24K lens technology that are more than just form factors. They help reduce glare for clear and safe vision and enhance color and contrast for a vibrant look at your surroundings. These shades also feature Unobtanium earsocks and nosepads for a no-slip grip.

Images courtesy of Oakley