Oakley EV Zero Blade Sunglasses strikes a balance between form and function. It boasts a stylish design while ensuring eye protection and clear and vibrant views all the time.

This eyewear is inspired by streetwear culture and global influencers. It has an aesthetic that taps into the fashion meets sport-performance style trend. Its Plutonite shield comes in a rimless design for a fashion-forward style but without sacrificing eye protection. Oakley Plutonite, a high-quality polycarbonate plastic material, is a mainstay in the brand’s sunglasses because it blocks out 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays as well as blue light up to 400nm.

Meanwhile, the lenses in the Oakley EV Zero Blade Sunglasses are available in Prizm lenses which are designed to enhance color, detail, and contrast. They also come in a range of color hues to suit any look. Then there’s the Unobtainium nosepads and temples for increased grip to ensure the eyewear securely and comfortably stays in place. This way, it doesn’t fall to the ground when you look down.

Naturally, the rimless design of these spectacles also render a lightweight frame for all-day comfort and durability. Speaking of durability, these are designed and tested under extreme high mass and high velocity situations to guarantee uncompromising protection across a wide range of challenging situations.

The Oakley EV Zero Blade Sunglasses come in either regular or universal fit. The former features a medium lens front for those who prefer coverage of just a portion of the face, while the latter accommodates most face shapes. It is also available in a low bridge and high bridge fit for those with a low or high nose bridge, respectively.

Images courtesy of Oakley