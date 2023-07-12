Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” showcases what many are calling the biggest stunt in history. In it, he rides his bike up on a ramp set on a cliffside in Norway, jumps off the cliff ditching his motorcycle in the process, and then base jumps to the valley below. A behind-the-scenes video showed him trying to perfect the death-defying stunt several times (six times!) and in it, one critical piece was involved, a new one-off eyewear from Oakley called ECLP23.

Oakley worked closely with the action star in designing this eyepiece. It was molded specifically to fit his face, thus allowing for speed protection and the clearest and expanded field of view even at high speeds.

It is what the brand is calling “Zero Gravity” because, unlike its vast collection of eyewear, Oakley does away with the traditional stem/hinge design for the ECLP23. This is one-of-a-kind performance eyewear that is, unfortunately, not for sale. It’s a prototype designed for use in the Tom Cruise film alone.

But you can see these specs in person when they will be on display throughout the summer at Oakley Headquarters at One Icon in Foothill Ranch, California. You can also see Tom Cruise sport the Oakley ECLP23 glasses during the filming of the stunt (see below). Cruise, the movie production team, and a host of experts spent years setting up the dangerous stunt and getting the perfect shot. The film’s director Christopher McQuarrie says in the video that the actor “put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of particular disciplines involved to make this whole thing happen.”

Images courtesy of Oakley