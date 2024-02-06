Dress shoes may make you look professional and elegant with their sleek silhouette. But they aren’t always the most comfortable to wear with their pointed toes and lack of arch support. It’s not the ideal footwear to use if you’re going to be dancing the night away or up on your feet for hours entertaining people.

This formal footwear is often worn on special occasions like in suit-and-tie events, which may be rare for some, so choosing a pair wisely often becomes an afterthought. Sometimes, comfort is thrown out the window in exchange for outside appeal. But if you’re going to get your hands on a pair of dress shoes for future use, then why not get that which is comfortable to wear, flexible, versatile, and boasts a modern silhouette just like the OAKA.

This is not you’re typical leather-crafted dress shoe that you need to polish and take extra care so it doesn’t crack with age. There are several reasons why you should get your hands on the OAKA Barefoot Dress Shoe. Let’s start with the design.

Promotes Healthier Gait

OAKA completely overhauled the dress shoe design from the ground up by eliminating those features that we hate in the traditional design. The heel uses a new shoe mold, called O-1 Sole. This mold is built from scratch and designed to mirror the exterior appearance of the heel of a typical dress shoe.

It is made from a faux heel derived from special cut outs that allow your feet to stay flat on the ground instead of slightly raised, which can be uncomfortable. Moreover, OAKA opted for a zero-drop inner sole to enhance its comfort level. It makes you feel as if you’re walking barefoot, which in turn allows for a healthier gait.

This dress shoe was also crafted with sustainability in mind. The upper is made from flyknit fibers that help reduce production waste compared to the traditional cut and sew design. These fibers also make excellent shoe uppers because they are breathable, lightweight, seamless, soft, flexible, and durable.

Travel-Friendly Design

Using flyknit fibers on the OAKA makes it easily packable as a travel dress shoe. It gives the upper its flexibility so the entire shoe can be folded down for compact storage during travel. It doesn’t need an extra shoe bag for transport, but just a small space in your suitcase or backpack.

Moreover, the knitted fibers make the shoes machine washable so you can use it time and time again. No need to polish and shine as is often the case with leather dress shoes. A quick wash and they’re ready for another adventure.

OAKA is also quick and easy to put on and take off with its slip-on design. It features a hidden open tread outer sole and faux laces for effortless anti-slip through access. Plus, the anti-slip outsoles ensure reliable grip on slippery surfaces.

Versatile Silhouette

The OAKA is designed to be worn not just on formal occasions. Thanks to its modern and versatile silhouette, it can easily go well with a pair of dress pants paired with a shirt, with jeans, or with any casual attire. Thus, making it a great choice for your go-to everyday footwear that makes you look and feel good.

