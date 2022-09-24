Aging is an essential part of the whiskey-making process that imparts the signature character of the spirit. It’s not stopping distillers from exploring novel methods of doing so with mixed results. The type of wood used for the barrel, its previous contents, temperature, humidity, and air pressure all contribute in one way or another. O.H. Ingram’s Flagship Bourbon tells an interesting story.

Some of the more unique approaching to aging include casks placed in trains, boats, and other forms of transport. The movements, varying elevations, and other factors while it’s in motion affect its maturation. Everything sounds like nothing but a gimmick to make the whiskey more appealing.

However, as long as it attracts buyers, these methods are here to stay. O.H. Ingram, meanwhile, enlightens us as to what steps its Flagship Bourbon goes through that makes it so special. The spirit starts off in Owensboro, Kentucky, at the Green River Distilling Co.

Eight casks of the mid-rye bourbon then make their way to a barrelhouse anchored to a riverbank. In short, it’s a large floating platform on the Mississippi River. Technically, the Flagship Bourbon is on a boat, but it is stationary.

Still, The flow of the water creates motion which agitates the whiskey inside the barrels. The temperature fluctuations throughout the day help it develop a signature profile, while the high humidity reduces the angel’s share. Call it whatever you like but “river aged” seems appropriate.

“In a nautical fleet, the flagship vessel is the crown jewel, and this bourbon absolutely leads our fleet of expressions,” remarks the distillery’s founder Hank Ingram. The O.H. Ingram Flagship Bourbon is available in select markets and a bottle is priced at $99.

Images courtesy of O.H. Ingram