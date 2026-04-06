The humble pizza cutter is one of the most undervalued tools in the kitchen. It mostly comes in a generic steel or plastic frame, making it easily disposable and replaceable. Australian-based Koi Knives added a little pizzazz (pun intended) to its Pizza Slicer to give make it outdoor ready.

There’s nothing plain about this tool despite its simple name. It’s for heavy-duty use, featuring a strikingly attractive handle and a dangerously sharp blade protected by a blade guard. The wobble-free blade means business, wether it be rolling on pie, leafy greens, or other ingredients. It delivers precise or straight cuts and slices every time.

Koi Knives’ Pizza Slicer features a seriously sharp blade crafted from durable Swedish Sandvik Steel, a tried-and-tested blade steel used in folding knives. It can cut through thin or thick crusts with ease and is easy to maintain its sharp edge. It offers a good balance of corrosion resistance, ease of sharpening, and edge retention, while being easy to clean using a cloth with hot soapy water.

Meanwhile, the handle isn’t merely purely for aesthetics or gimmick. Instead of plastic or polyurethane, it’s a layered G10 handle. G10 is a fiberglass composite known for its balance of lightweight strength and resilience. The gold section in the handle is aluminum.

It also comes in unique colorways, as evident in Koi Knives’ Pizza Slicer, which is available in three colors: The Fire Bolt, The Party Starter, and The Blue Bolt. The latter features a blue and black layered G10 handle inspired by the beaches of South Australia. Meanwhile, the deep orange in the Fire Bolt takes after the changed color of the sand, and the Party Starter is a fun mix of all the colors.

Images courtesy of Koi Knives