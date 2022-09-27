Gamers were hyped up in 2020 when NVIDIA unveiled the GeForce RTX 30 series. There were several cards to fit every budget, however, component shortages and bitcoin mining made it difficult to get your hands on one at the time. Just as availability started to normalize, out comes the next generation of GPUs – the GeForce RTX 40 series.

If you’re one of the few who still game on older hardware, this might be the best time to upgrade. On the other hand, those who recently outfitted their rigs with a GeForce RTX 3090 might want to hold on to their cash instead. As always, those who demand the best-in-class performance should grab the GeForce RTX 4090.

At $1,599, the GPU cost just as much as a mid to high-end rig for gaming and more. When you want to save some cash for other projects, the GeForce RTX 4080 is a capable card as well. Nonetheless, when it comes to raw power, the flagship model will easily handle even the most graphically demanding applications and games.

“The GeForce RTX 4090 is “the ultimate GeForce GPU,” says NVIDIA. “It brings an enormous leap in performance, efficiency, and AI-powered graphics. Experience ultra-high performance gaming, incredibly detailed virtual worlds, unprecedented productivity, and new ways to create.”

This bad boy is packing 16,384 NVIDIA CUDA cores, a 2.52 GHz Boost Clock, and a 24 GB GDDR6X memory. Of course, for the most realistic lighting effects, the GeForce RTX 4090 supports ray tracing. DLSS 3 ensures even the most graphic-intensive games run with buttery smooth framerates. These GPUs should hit retailers in the coming months.

Images courtesy of NVIDIA