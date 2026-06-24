Clean, potable water is hard to come by when you’re out on an outdoor adventure. It’s impractical to haul a cooler’s worth of water or a bulky water bottle when the adventure calls for light packing, such as hiking or trekking. As such, there are portable filters that clean even the murkiest of water. But the Novren W01 takes a different approach to transforming unsafe water into safe, clean drinking water.

This device solves the problem of having to replace disposable filters or cartridges that only end up in landfills. It also eliminates the boiling of water, which can be impractical and inefficient when you’re outdoors. Instead, it cleans water with a 200W ultra-powerful heating system packed into a compact distillation system that involves heating, evaporation, and condensation.

W01 removes chemicals, impurities, heavy metals, and unwanted odors without any complex setups or consumables. It’s a thermal system in a portable cup design about the size of a 500ml cola bottle. It has four parts: the heating base, the boiling and cooling chambers, and the heat recovery condensation lid.

It offers ten adjustable heat levels to cater to different needs: 38°C-50°C for warming milk, 65°C-92°C for brewing coffee, and 99°C-100°C for distilling and boiling water. This device is user-friendly and only takes 30 seconds to heat water. Set the heating time and turn on the heat. Water evaporates into pure steam, leaving behind sediments and other impurities. Then it cools and condenses into clean water, which drips into the cup.

W01 runs on a rechargeable 24000mAh battery that doubles as a power bank. It produces approximately 130ml of distilled water in as little as 40 minutes. It offers advanced double-wall vacuum insulation with the detachable upper cup also usable as a cooking vessel.

Images courtesy of Novren