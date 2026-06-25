The Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer makes family meal prep easy. It features two 4-qt CleanCrisp DualZone Glassware Containers with independent controls, allowing you to cook two dishes simultaneously. These are thermal-shock-resistant glass containers that go from fridge to fryer in minutes (or vice versa).

It features Smart Finish, which staggers start times for the two dishes with different cook times so they finish at the same time. It also has Match Cook, which mirrors Zone 1 settings to Zone 2 for full 8-qt capacity double-batch cooking. Meanwhile, to remove guesswork, it features six customizable preset functions.

These include Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Max Crisp, Roast, and Recrisp. Each preset offers precise temperature control up to 450F for perfect results every time. It also features a Flip Timer alert, which notifies you at the halfway point cooking for foods that need turning, and a +1 Minute button adds time mid-cooking, sans restarting the cooking cycle.

Another notable detail in the Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer includes the self-aligning rack. The glassware automatically locks into place when you slide it in from the front. This way, you don’t have to fumble with it when you start cooking. Moreover, the glassware is designed for nontoxic cooking and storing. This means it has no PFAS or PTFE, allowing you to store any leftovers straight in the fridge with its companion BPA-free lids, or back in the air fryer for re-crisping.

Additionally, all accessories — lids, glassware, crisper plates— are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup and maintenance. This kitchen appliance also features heat-safe handles and integrated feet that protect butcher block, granite, laminate, and marble countertops from heat coming from the glass container.

Images courtesy of Ninja