The revolutionary Kara Pure 2 turns air into safe and clean drinking water with its patented Air-to-Water advanced desiccant technology. It extracts water straight from the air and makes it healthier with added minerals.

It enriches water with Ca, Mg, K, Zn, Na, H2SiO3 and delivers 9.2pH+ alkaline water straight to your home. Its built-in EPA air filter along with medical-grade UV air filter purifies both the air and water to ensure you’re only drinking 99.99% potable water.

Moreover, Kara Pure 2 functions the same as its predecessor but is more user-friendly and has added features. Its plug-and-play system means it doesn’t require complicated installations involving pipes or refills. It also doesn’t need a monthly subscription. Just plug to the grid and enjoy bottomless alkaline water.

The device also now has a 40% larger touchscreen at 60Hz for easy controls, intuitive navigation, and at-a-glance monitoring of the water system. It has a 20% larger pouring area that can fit large bottles up to 64oz. Then its spout is positioned closer to the front for easier pouring.

Meanwhile, its engineered sound-dampening technology ensures it operates quietly in the background at a 32dBA. Other next-gen features in the Kara Pure 2 includes a commercial grade recirculating water feature that eliminates quarterly descaling for easier maintenance.

It also has adjustable water temperature for instant hot and cold, with the latter offering a temperature down to 45F. Kara Pure 2 offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to industrial water filters and bottled waters. A press of a button and it delivers up to 10 liters of water daily, which is equivalent to 20 bottles of water.

Images courtesy of KaraWater