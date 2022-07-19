Still fresh from its Ferrari SF90 Stradale revisit, NOVITEC revs back up to unveil another awesome automotive project. After its Italian outing, it’s now working on a renowned British marque’s supercar. If you have a McLaren 765LT Spider, the team will gladly give your ride its signature touch, which is guaranteed to knock your socks off.

As with any NOVITEC tuning package, owners can expect massive gains as if their machine underwent a special workout program at the gym. Your long-tail, open-top’s 4.0-liter V8 receives a comprehensive upgrade that involves in-house electronics, ECU remapping, exhaust system replacements, and more.

With these in place, the McLaren 765LT Spider turns into a jacked-up beast on the street and tracks. The shop says testing shows a jaw-dropping surge from 765 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque to 855 horsepower and 662 lb-ft of torque. It can go from zero to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of more than 205 mph.

NOVITEC bespoke touches would not be complete without aero kit replacements. Thus, you can opt to switch out the stock McLaren 765LT Spider components for naked or forged carbon fiber instead. These composite replacements are available for the hood, headlight inserts, trunk air intakes, door sills, and side air intakes.

They will also outfit your McLaren 765LT Spider with a set of Vossen forged MC3 central-lock rims in 20” or 21” sizes. To enhance the supercar’s driving dynamics are sports springs, which also make its stance even more aggressive. Since this is NOVITEC, you can be sure that they will cater to whatever whims clients may have.

Images courtesy of NOVITEC