With the surprise and welcome drop of the Air Max Goadome, it seems like a subtle nudge by Nike to get ready for autumn. With a dapper profile courtesy of the leather upper, this boot is ready for urban exploration and outdoor shenanigans. At the same time, we have word that the ACG Air Max Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX “Digi Camo” is also on the horizon.

Although many already consider the aforementioned Style: FZ1314-001 as an excellent option for rugged recreation, this upcoming silhouette is noticeably a tier higher. Like it says, the overall design should appeal to adventurers who appreciate military-inspired aesthetics. Nike has yet to publish the official colorways, but each will have its fair share of fans.

Sources list the SKUs as IB2328-001 and IB2328-200 — both of which are due to hit retailers this fall. The ACG Air Max Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX “Digi Camo” can be yours in shades of white/black or brown/black. For those wondering, these weatherproof boots look awesome no matter which hue you pick.

The engineering incorporates lightweight yet durable materials for robust protection in any terrain and condition. The textured upper touts digital camouflage markings evenly across every section. Metal eyelets secure the round laces for a snug fit. Also, the branding appears to be minimal, with a small Swoosh emblem near the heel at the lateral side and ACG badging on the pull tabs.

Elsewhere, the heel counters sport debossed text that reads “Trailframe” with lateral “GORE-TEX” tags. The ACG Air Max Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX “Digi Camo” includes a gusseted tongue to keep debris out and a midfoot shank for support. Cushioning comes from the Air units, while chunky lugs on the outsole enhance grip and traction.

