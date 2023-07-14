A new player shook the tech industry in 2022 when it debuted a smartphone with a cool gimmick. In fact, some of you might be reading this on the device in question. As with any hardware cycle, the sequel is finally here after months of rumors and teasers. Here comes the Nothing Phone (2) with a slew of upgrades that could be a hit or miss this time around.

With former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei as the CEO, the overall outlook was already off to a good start. In the days leading up to the launch of the first-generation unit, the buzz it generated was already through the roof. So far, the sales numbers were more than the company could have hoped for.

Keep in mind that the Phone (1) was not officially available in the United States and other major territories. Therefore, how the Phone (2) performs in terms of sales will determine if the Glyph Interface feature becomes a mainstay in the already saturated smartphone market.

Another fascinating characteristic of the original model also returns. As speculated by tech industry pundits, the transparent housing motif appears to be a distinctive aesthetic of Nothing’s products. The Phone (2) rises above the mid-range category and now packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

This time, the Glyph Interface layout has been tweaked to accommodate more functionality without the need to activate the main display. The battery is also bumped to 4,700 mAh and still supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. From an imaging standpoint, however, the Phone (2) is slightly better than its predecessor.

Nothing offers two storage options: 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB. These are a step up from last year’s iteration which started at 8 GB + 128 GB with a 12 GB + 256 GB version at the top. Perhaps the biggest change of all is the Phone (2) will officially retail in the U.S. and other markets it missed before. Grab it in Dark Grey or White colorways.

Images courtesy of Nothing