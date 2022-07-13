In the weeks leading up to its official launch, we have been sharing interesting tidbits about Nothing’s phone (1). Now, we finally have the complete details of what you can expect from this Android upstart. All promotional materials before the big reveal only show the white colorway, but you can also get it in black.

The Glyph Interface is perhaps the smartphone’s coolest gimmick. This uses a collection of LEDs to light up sections of the transparent rear panel. You can use it to check the charging status, receive notifications, and more. Nothing allows you to customize this in the settings.

What we like about the black colorway is that the glow is more noticeable against the darker background. Although the general reception after its debut is largely positive. There are some tech industry pundits who also point out some of its flaws. Nevertheless, the phone(1) is a remarkable smartphone.

Nothing phone (1) Specifications

While we’re here, the top-left corner of the phone (1)’s back panel holds a dual-camera module. We have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the main, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide-angle. Meanwhile, the front-facing hole-punch shooter uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

A 6.55-inch, 2400 x 1000-resolution, flexible OLED allows Nothing to design a symmetrical bezel around it. The display boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone (1) runs Android 12 with minimal tweaks and no bloatware. It’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

RAM/storage options include 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB. Its 4,500 mAh battery supports 33W PD 3.0 wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Nothing notes the phone (1) works best with Quick Charge 4.0 chargers.

It uses 100% recycled aluminum for the frame. Moreover, 50% of the plastic that goes into the phone (1) is either from recycled sources or bio-based. So far, the hype surrounding its release suggests this could turn into another successful Android OEM. Nothing ships it without a charger in the box but includes a USB-C cable and a pre-applied screen protector.

Images courtesy of Nothing