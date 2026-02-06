Even in 2026, Apple’s AirPods are still the ubiquitous choice among consumers. The overall design has changed very little since the first generation. Thus, it’s probably why some are interested in exploring alternatives from other brands. Many music enthusiasts swear by Sony’s reputation for build and audio quality. Meanwhile, a new set of industry leaks gives us a glimpse of the WF-1000XM6.

These days, it takes a lot of effort to keep information about upcoming releases from the public eye. With plenty of internet sleuths poking around, stumbling on something confidential is not out of the question. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, here’s what the new pair of TWS earbuds has to offer.

From a cosmetic standpoint, there appear to be two colors available for the WF-1000XM6. There is speculation of more shades in the lineup, but the images show one in black and another in gray. Since glossy surfaces are a magnet for smudges, the housing and charging case sport a matte finish.

Owners of the previous generation model will also notice the overhauled form factor. The TWS earbuds now come in a pill-shaped silhouette with two circular grilles this time around. According to insiders, these are for the microphones to enhance all quality and active noise cancellation.

So far, the photos of the WF-1000XM6 show them with the standard silicone tips. It seems users need to splurge for comfier options. As noted before, official specifications are not yet available. Therefore, we can’t say for certain if there are improvements in the battery capacity and the inclusion of other nifty features.

Images courtesy of Sony