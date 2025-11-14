And just like that, high-fidelity audio brand Bang & Olufsen is celebrating a century in the business. A company with this staying power is definitely doing something right. Apart from acoustic performance, its products tout elegant design and premium construction, which is exactly what its clientele looks for. Marking this momentous occasion are a trio of exclusive SKUs. We have The Centennial Collection.

From what the reports tell us, there are three special edition models up for grabs. Even consumers who are not intimately familiar with the legacy that these pay homage to, will find the distinctive aesthetics alluring. The first item we want to showcase is the new dapper colorway for the Beoplay H100. The over-ear headphones arrive in an elegant shade of Century Brown.

Earthy hues with a hint of bold blue contrast the silver tone of its metal hardware. Next in The Centennial Collection is the Beosound A5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Once more, B&O renders it in a fresh coat of paint dubbed Century Weave. Like the name implies, the theme here is somewhat rustic despite the cutting-edge technology within.

Coming in third is the stunning sculptural visage of the Beosound A9 in Century Blue. Strangely, we find it a bit misleading since the speaker fabric cover is a bit more on the purplish side. Once again, it accompanies metal components in silver for a dazzling presentation. So far, the creative forces behind this campaign have a hit on their hands.

“Ever since our first creation in 1925, timeless design has been a core principle behind everything we craft. Now, our designers reopen the archives, drawing from decades of inspiration to bring you The Centennial Collection,” writes Bang & Olufsen.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen