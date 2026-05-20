Ever since HONOR broke away from Huawei, the former subsidiary has gradually cultivated a solid reputation among Android OEMs . As it stands, the brand now supplies a wide selection of devices across various budget segments. After the release of the ridiculously slim and premium MagicPad 4, it’s dropping the 600 series alongside a cool surprise.

For now, we’re not entirely sure if the item in question is a preorder bonus or an optional add-on. However, it seems that both the 600 and 600 Pro are compatible with this auxiliary display. Since most of its competitors are incorporating secondary screens in various forms, it makes sense for HONOR to get in the game while it’s trending.

To give you an overview, the 600 series comprises the standard and the Pro version. Marketed as premium mid-range handsets, these are outfitted with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs, respectively. Other than the chipsets, each SKU likewise differs in camera sensors, materials, batteries, and charging technologies.

Until HONOR officially publishes the technical specifications and features, we can only guess what it brings to the table. This digital medallion sports a round capacitive panel, a metal housing, and the branding on the rear. It likewise comes with a USB-C charging port and a power button. It can reportedly attach to the back of the smartphone via magnets.

In one of the images posted on Chinese social media, a leather carrying pouch might be another inclusion in the package. Additional leaks say the HONOR 600 series’ detachable secondary display can display notifications, provide additional illumination, control the camera, and more. Do you think this is a game-changer or just a fancy gimmick?

Images courtesy of HONOR/Weibo