True wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are here to stay. At this point in time, we can’t think of ways to innovate this platform. This means future models will likely stay the same and just ship with better batteries and drivers. However, a team of designers presents a modular take on personal audio called the O-Scene Ear.

As it stands right now, consumers can choose from speakers, over-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, or earbuds. With Bluetooth connectivity as popular as it is these days, people who settle for wired options are usually snobbish audiophiles. At a glance, the O-Scene Ear looks like nothing that’s in the market right now.

The folks behind the concept are Yaoxin Cai, Yuxiong Dong, Yongde Zhu, and INSPIRE CURVE. All are based in Shenzen, China, but have collectively come up with a unique product if it ever goes commercial. We hope a retail version hits stores in the near future because of its fascinating versatility.

Prolonged listening sessions with TWS earbuds can eventually feel uncomfortable. As such, the O-Scene Ear addresses this issue with the aid of magnets and a bit of clever engineering. Instead of your typical charging case, this device features two separate units that transform the in-ear buds into a pair of TWS over-ear headphones.

A flexible hose with magnetic tips on each end can be shaped into an ear hook to hold the earcups in place. When not in use, the O-Scene Ear charging modules magnetically attach, while the bendable wires turn into carrying loops. The magnets also make it easy to transition between TWS earbuds and headphones on the fly.

Images courtesy of Yaoxin Cai/Yuxiong Dong/Yongde Zhu/INSPIRE CURVE/Behance