Marshall seems to have found success in its foray into Bluetooth speakers. The British audio equipment brand already has a sizeable catalog of models and more in development. Not to be outdone, a rival company has something fresh and exciting for music enthusiasts. This is the Fender x Teufel Speaker Collection.

While full-size headphones and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are at their peak of popularity, portable audio systems are just as mainstream. These sonic playback systems are great for sharing your tunes with a group and on the go. The collaboration features three distinct SKUS: ROCKSTER AIR 2, ROCKSTER CROSS, and ROCKSTER GO 2.

For an acoustic output that’s powerful enough to fill a large area, your best bet would be ROCKSTER AIR 2. It is by far the largest among the Fender x Teufel Speaker Collection at 12.7″ x 23.2″ x 13.5″ (WxHxD). Despite its size, four carrying handles make it easy to haul this 31.2 lbs. anywhere. There is also an optional backpack accessory for this bad boy.

Next is ROCKSTER CROSS, which promises “big sound on the go.” Moreover, it boasts an IPX5-rated certification to make it the ideal choice for outdoor gatherings. Instead of a built-in handle, this Bluetooth speaker ships with a detachable and adjustable Fender guitar strap. Keep rocking all day long with its formidable 16-hour battery life.

Completing the trio in the Fender x Teufel Speaker Collection is the ROCKSTER GO 2. Measuring 8.3″ x 4.3″ x 2.4″ (WxHxD) and weighing about 1.6 lbs., this is the most compact yet capable Bluetooth speaker in the bunch. Take your pick from these stylish models and enjoy immersive audio whenever you feel like it.

