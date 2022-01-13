Going on a cruise amid the current state of the health crisis might be the last thing on anyone’s mind right now. Still, it’s not stopping the travel industry from coming up with new attractions. Norwegian Cruise Line is debuting a 965-foot ship boasting world-class amenities and entertainment options. The company calls her the Norwegian Viva and she’s ready to set sail in mid-2023.

Its construction is already underway and is overseen by Fincantieri – a prominent Italian shipbuilding firm. Sources reveal the Norwegian Viva will draw inspiration from the Norwegian Prima, another upscale liner in the same fleet. Blueprints show that it can accommodate a total of 3,200 people.

This luxurious leviathan will become your floating home for a week or more, which is plenty enough time to take in all that it has to offer. Folks with deep pockets can book their trip and stay in one of several staterooms. If that’s not extravagant enough, they can consider the Haven by Norwegian experience.

It involves access to an exclusive area of the Norwegian Viva that houses about 107 villas and suites. Furthermore, the section has a private restaurant, infinity pool, sundeck, and more. 24-hour concierge services are likewise available upon request here.

There’s even a go-kart track that spans three levels and up to 15 racers can have a blast here. If you crave a thrill, the Norwegian Viva lets you ride a slide 10 stories high down to one of the many pools. Of course, the multiple dining facilities means you can try out a wide range of delicious cuisines. Let’s just hope that travel restrictions finally ease up in time for the cruise ship’s maiden voyage.

Images courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line