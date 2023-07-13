On its own, Adidas can stand its ground against the competition just fine. However, it doesn’t mean the brand is not open to collaborations. In fact, its partnerships lead to awesome limited-edition releases and more. We are huge fans of ventures like these, and it just so happens that their latest is with Norse Projects.

Instead of an entire capsule collection, the tie-in between the German sports apparel and footwear company and the Danish clothing label introduces two shoes designed for varying purposes. Firstly, we have the Campus – a sneaker that flaunts an understated style with its Beech Green colorway.

As with Adidas’ ongoing green initiative, the Norse Projects Campus is brimming with sustainable components and features a C.F. Stead Repello suede upper. The heel tab overlay and signature three stripes, on the other hand, are crafted from a PU-coated synthetic blend. This material also integrates 40% recycled polyester.

Meanwhile, the inner lining uses 100% full-grain cow leather. Its EVA tongue is die-cut to promote breathability via perforations. Up next is the rugged counterpart of the Norse Projects x Adidas series – a Terrex Skychaser 2. Since you’ll be wearing these kicks on adventures it provides wearers with a snug and secure fit courtesy of the two-way stretch woven nylon upper.

For optimal support and stability, Adidas equips it with a TPU heel counter. And EVA midsole and Boost outsole combine for responsive performance with exceptional cushioning. The Norse Projects Terrex Skychaser 2 is presented in a stylish and stealthy Navy colorway. Be sure to snap up a pair or more of each silhouette!

Images courtesy of Norse Projects/Adidas