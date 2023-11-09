The Stand Collar Short Down Jacket by Norse Projects is designed to keep you warm and comfortable even in extreme temperatures. It offers great insulation that’s also breathable so you don’t feel suffocated while trying to stay cozy.

This cold-weather wear offers functional and effective basics of quality and design, merging streetwear, classic workwear, and high-fashion. It’s a hip length winter down coat that you can easily layer over anything and not feel weighed down despite it seemingly appearing hefty with its quilted shell.

Norse Projects developed the Stand Collar Short Down Jacket in collaboration with Pertex® Shield product technology to offer users a lightweight yet effective winter wear. Pertex Shield fabric provides lightweight windproof and waterproof protection while remaining highly breathable. Moreover, using RENU recycled down insulation that’s finished off with flourocarbon free, water repellent HyperDry technology makes it an effective outdoor wear in extreme conditions.

This jacket boasts a water column pressure of 20,000 mm making it highly water-resistant. It can withstand 20,000 mm of rainfall before the fabric gets soaked through. It is highly comparable with Gore-Tex, which has a waterproof rating of 28,000mm.

Other notable features of Norse Projects’ Stand Collar Short Down Jacket include a stitch-less welded down baffle technique construction with 100% nylon lining for zero down loss or wind penetration. It also features Cohæsive functional cord adjustment built directly into the hood for effortless, one-handed cord management. Meanwhile, a central zip closure seals the heat in and two side pockets double as efficient handwarmers. The hip length also offers ease of movement.

Images courtesy of Norse Projects