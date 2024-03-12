Norse Projects’ Pertex Quantum Midlayer Shirt comes in a shirt silhouette but upgraded with the performance of a jacket to make it a versatile, transitional wardrobe staple. It provides lightweight protection from the wind and repels rain and snow.

This insulated shirt jacket is made from 50% recycled polyester and 50% polyester with 100% polyester lining. It utilized Pertex Quantum technology, which is a technical fabric that uses a tightly woven structure to offer a light and soft windproof fabric that enables insulation to fully loft.

This material is designed to trap still air and improve insulation efficiency. It is 50% recycled and finished with another layer of protection using a PFC free DWR finish to effectively shed light rain and snow. As for thermal insulation, Norse Projects’ Pertex Quantum Midlayer Shirt uses Thermolite EcoMade insulation.

This is a versatile insulation technology sourced from recycled materials such as PET bottles and textile wastes. It offers warmth without the unnecessary bulk and heft of added layers of heavy clothing or fabrics. This way, you stay cozy and comfortable.

Other features of this outdoor wear include a raglan sleeve cut to enhance mobility and a front chest pocket with a water repellent PU coated zippered front. This jacket also has a hidden back attachment strap making it compatible with other Norse shell pieces or jackets.

Norse Projects’ Pertex Quantum Midlayer Shirt also has a couple of hand warmer pockets and zipper pull tabs for ease of access to all three pockets. It is available in three colorways including Army Green, Black, and Dark Navy.

Images courtesy of Norse Projects