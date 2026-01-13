Cold hydrotherapy dates back to the Greco-Roman era. Yet, it is now a trend among athletes and wellness enthusiasts because it offers health benefits. Ice baths boost muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and enhance mood. This activity shouldn’t be limited to spas or at home. The Saunabox PlungeBox PRO XL turns any indoor or outdoor area into your very own wellness retreat.

This isn’t a typical inflatable tub that you only fill with water and buckets of ice. It’s an innovative solution designed for full-body immersion and ultimate recovery. It features a generous oval shape catered to users of all shapes and sizes. Its spacious shape provides users with ample space to move around. It can comfortably fit taller and larger people.

Optimized for recovery and inflammation reduction, the Saunabox PlungeBox PRO XL measures 48.43″ L x 31.10″ W x 29.53″ H. It helps boost circulation and speeds up muscle recovery. Moreover, it boasts superior insulation to ensure the water stays at the optimal cold therapy temperature for hours.

It features extra-thick insulation that keeps the water cold for extended periods. This helps reduce the frequent ice top-ups when the water starts to get lukewarm. In turn, you get more efficient and enjoyable cold hydrotherapy sessions. Moreover, the Saunabox PlungeBox PRO XL is portable and folds down for compact storage into its own carrying bag.

It sets up fast in under five minutes and features a durable shell that can withstand outdoor use. Built to last, the Saunabox PlungeBox PRO XL uses high-quality materials for the poles and frame. It also has a sleek and modern design that complements any environment.

Images courtesy of SaunaBox