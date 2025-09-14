A lot of us rely on caffeine to kickstart our day, with a mug of freshly brewed coffee to perk us up. Some can’t even survive without their daily coffee intake, while others feel burned out after its effect has subsided. TrivetuM Naturals has a plant-based alternative to coffee that provides a more stable form of energy without the subsequent coffee crash, called Kola Mix.

It’s a dietary supplement defined as a “smarter alternative to traditional caffeine sources.” It’s especially beneficial to those sensitive to jitters and energy crashes. It offers a healthier energy source that boosts the mood, supports blood sugar balance, memory and focus, and digestive wellness.

Moreover, it aids in healthy weight management and can relieve occasional headaches, especially those associated with coffee withdrawal. Kola Mix provides a “smoother” and “calm, focused energy” and comes in powdered form. It comprises of two primary ingredients — kola nut and roasted barley. Kola nut is a caffeine-rich fruit from West Africa that increases energy, while barley is a good source of fiber.

It is also rich in anti-oxidant, which exceeds green tea, and only has 25 calories per stick serving. This is a “high-fiber, plant-powered pick-me-up” that provides a “naturally steady, focused lift, anytime, anywhere.”

Kola Mix comes in either individual single-serve sticks for on-the-go drinking convenience or in Keurig-compatible pods. For the stick, add a little room-temperature water first to create a paste mixture then the hot or cold water. You can drink it with milk or other plant-based creamer of your choice and froth it for a smooth, barista-quality finish.

Images courtesy of TrivetuM Naturals