Norda debuts “the world’s first duffel bag made entirely out of Bio-Dyneema” called the Toolbox. It can hold and support anything your mind can conjure, while remaining effortlessly stylish and versatile.

This everyday carry offers 70L of storage space and can hold anything from a change of clothes for a weekend getaway to anything you’d need for outdoor adventures. Its robust yet lightweight construction ensures maximum protection from the elements while remaining comfortable to carry around.

The Norda Toolbox is created entirely of Bio-Dyneema, known as the world’s strongest and lightest fiber. Dyneema is a technical fabric that’s 15x stronger than steel at a similar thickness and is more versatile than nylon. It also boasts high levels of resistance to corrosion and abrasion. But unlike metal, Dyneema retains its level of flexibility after cooling, and thus, it’s been widely used in niche applications including bags.

Norda also equipped its first-ever bag with a non-woven ultralight fabric and highly breathable interior layer to allow its contents to breathe. Additional storage option comes in the form of a Stealth Black Bio-Dyneema dry bag. Meanwhile, the exterior features two zippered compartments accessible by pulling the Norda tab up and pulling the zipper tab.

These pockets have mesh lining for maximum breathability and for quick access of the items. Two more mesh zippered pockets are underneath the top flap and there’s a net pocket with an elasticized opening hem on each interior side wall of the main compartment. The various storage pockets allow for customizable organization of the contents.

The Norda Toolbox offers either backpack, crossbody, or hand carry. It has padded, detachable shoulder straps featuring an adjustable buckled chest strap with an emergency whistle. A single strap can be buckled in diagonally for crossbody carry. Its top flap is also padded for added comfort when the bag is converted into a backpack.

