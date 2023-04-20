norda bills the 002 as its “most responsive trail running shoe for technical terrain.” A complement to the 001, this new silhouette retains some of the technologies used in its predecessor but they are applied differently to increase comfort, stability, and performance.

The uppers are still made from proprietary bio-based Dyneema fabric, a synthetic textile that’s touted to be twice as strong as Kevlar but weighs half as much. Dyneema is also used on the laces to make them four times stronger than traditional laces and offer higher abrasion resistance.

Then there’s the lightweight and durable Vibram SLE midsoles for cushion, traction, and responsiveness. The outsoles on the norda 002 have Vibram’s Litebase and Megagrip technologies that were both present in the 001.

But the norda 002 used these technologies differently: the 002 has a midsole that features a lower stack height and a lighter weight than the 001 for enhanced ground feel which according to norda, “heightens your connection to the earth.” The new silhouette also has pyramidal midsole geometry designed to increase stability, thus promoting “confident footing in technical environments” and “allowing you to reach new heights.”

Moreover, the 002 removed the heel tab and instead added extra padding around the collar for enhanced comfort. As for its appearance, this new pair features small norda hits on the lateral midfoot and the heel tab. The outsoles also feature swooping lines on the tread that represent the topographical map of Montreal.

A release date for the norda 002 has yet to be announced as well as a full breakdown of its specs. When it does arrive on norda’s official website, it will be priced at $295 USD.

Images courtesy of norda