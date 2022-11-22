While most of you are out hiking this season, others are likely opting for other activities. Staying in shape when temperatures start to dip can be a challenge. However, it should not stop your pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. Running is still a favorite of ours and if you’re also gearing up soon, norda is introducing the 001 G+ Spike.

The Montreal, Canada-based company supplies terrific running shoes as well as other stylish apparel. With so many folks hitting the trails, road, and tracks, a fresh pair of kicks seems like a great idea. As much as we prefer darker colorways, which are also available on versions like the 001 M – G+ Stealth Black, this vibrant alternative is just as appealing.

According to norda, its footwear and other products are “inspired by Canada’s toughest conditions.” Therefore, trail runners who are in the market for winter-ready options should consider this for their toolkit. The 001 G+ Spike sports a Dyneema upper for superior abrasion resistance, performance, and weight savings.

To ensure your feet don’t freeze in the cold, the bio-based fabric weave features a G+ graphene membrane. The material boasts exceptional thermal conductive attributes to regulate temperature. It’s also bacteriostatic, breathable, and waterproof. It’s chemical-free with a natural and sustainable production method.

Norda uses a blend of recycled polyester and Dyneema for the laces which are likewise reflective to keep you visible even in low-light scenarios. The insoles of the 001 G+ Spike are crafted out of custom TPU to aid in energy absorption and return. A Vibram SLE midsole provides additional cushioning, while grip and traction come from the Vibram Formation outsole with 20 steel spikes with carbide tips.

Images courtesy of norda