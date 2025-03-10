Among the major advancements we get to enjoy with our smartphones, tablets, and other portable consumer electronics is battery life. Year after year, the primary energy source of our devices is becoming slimmer, lasting longer, and reliably safer. Unfortunately, we still need to plug into a wall outlet or power bank at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Infinix might have a solution under development.

As it stands right now, cutting-edge fast charging protocols seem like the only way to go. However, what the Chinese Android OEM envisions is to leverage an abundant and free source of power alongside artificial intelligence. You’ve probably guessed it has something to do with the sun by this point. Do keep in mind that as of our writing, everything is purely in concept form.

Infinix defines it as the “first and industry-leading Solar Energy-Reserving Technology, powered

by AI arithmetics for innovative indoor and outdoor charging solutions.” The idea is integrating a new type of photovoltaic panel into the device’s rear cover. Renders show your typical candybar handset with a fancy pattern printed on the back.

Moreover, what we could gather from the press release is that both sunlight and artificial lighting can recharge its batteries. “Configured for durability, SolidCore batteries feature a robust design with 90% solid weight, offering exceptional heat resistance and reliable performance in harsh conditions,” reads the marketing material.

In one image, a text indicates it is a silicon-carbon battery. Lastly, AI-backed E-Color Shift Technology 2.0 delivers fully customizable rear covers. We believe this uses a thin display akin to that on color E Ink e-readers with enough transparency to let light through. Infinix practically turns it into a dynamic notification canvas for users to personalize.

Images courtesy of Infinix