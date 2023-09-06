US-based architecture studio The Ranch Mine has just completed Noir Peaks House, a modern getaway that offers mountain views in northern Arizona, in the Fort Valley/North Flagstaff area. The custom home features black, gabled roofs informed by its volcanic terrain so the structure emerges from the harsh yet beautiful landscape of the San Francisco Volcanic Field.

This is a cozy home with 2,405 square foot of space and is the first phase of a rental development that will include a secondary cabin in the future. The property sits within a volcanic field where the last eruption took place about 1,000 years ago. It rises from a grassy and wooded, high-altitude plateau that is 7,300 feet above sea level with stands of aspen also dotting the higher elevations.

Noir Peak House echoes the volcanic mountains dotting the plateau with its three gabled forms that “burst vertically from the ground to form the massing of the home.” Fiber cement cladding on the exterior walls come in black paint to match the local lava flow rocks while the battens are “spaced in varying widths to evoke the trunk spacing in the nearby aspen forest.”

This holiday home has a floor plan that offers expansive views of the San Francisco Peaks from the great room and the three main bedrooms. The great room has vaulted ceilings for warmth while the main suite are finished in tongue and groove clear vertical grain hemlock and fireplaces faced with Texas Crème limestone catch the eye vertically in the space.

Noir Peak House has interiors inspired by the Danish concept of hygge and meant to feel inviting. Thus, radiant heated concrete floors run throughout the house for a cozy daily sensation in the winter months.

Images courtesy of The Ranch Mine