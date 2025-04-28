3D printing technology has substantially changed how we manufacture products. In fact, the machines behind the magic are no longer exclusive to industrial applications. These days, commercial models come in all shapes and sizes, which caters to the needs of small businesses and hobbyists. Elsewhere, Starbucks teases a large-scale project with fascinating potential.

According to reports, the Seattle, Washington-based global coffee chain and German firm Peri 3D are about to open a new branch in Brownsville, Texas. The additive manufacturing specialist will assemble the café layer by layer via computer-aided design. Of course, this process involves heavy machinery that deposits the concrete building material.

The construction company already has several satisfied clients across several countries. There’s also the distinction of being the first in Europe to successfully 3D print social housing units. Its contract with Starbucks is the outfit’s first foray into retail architecture. However, the 1,400-square-foot establishment is exclusively for pick-up and drive-thru orders only.

If you happen to drop by 2491 Boca Chica Boulevard, the store will stand out courtesy of its textured facade. Additional elements such as glass, metal, and wood provide contrast against the otherwise tonal gray exterior. With the iconic twin-tail siren in green and white logo adorning its walls, there’s no mistaking it for something else.

There is no word if Starbucks is completely shifting to 3D printing for all future installations. Sources say the total cost of development is close to $1.2 million. For the size and design, the numbers certainly seem steep, but others believe it is the price they need to pay for early adoption. Perhaps services like it will become mainstream in the next couple of years.

Images courtesy of City of Brownsville, TX – Municipal Government/Starbucks/Peri 3D