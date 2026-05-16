Jack Wolf Knives’ Feelbetter Jack offers both style and reliable function in a sleek design patterned after a doctor’s knife. It can easily pass for a gentleman’s knife with its combination of a sharp blade and colorful silhouette.

Its handle scales are obviously eye-catching. Aside from the attractive colorways, it features premium materials such as carbon fiber, Kirinite, titanium, and purple abalone. These are lightweight yet robust materials that keep the folder’s overall portable weight between 2.3 oz and 2.7 oz.

Moreover, Feelbetter Jack boasts a compact yet reliable 3.38-inch sheepsfoot blade. It’s a safe, reliable EDC blade shape that reduces the risk of accidental stabbing while remaining highly reliable for slicing, cutting, and other precision tasks. Additionally, the blade is crafted from S90V super steel, which offers excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance.

This pocket knife employs a flipper tab to smoothly deploy the blade via ceramic bearings and a Frame Lock (Bolster Lock) to securely lock it in place. When closed, it comes in a compact size of 4.13” (105.0 mm) or 4.21” (107.0 mm) including the flipper tab.

Meanwhile, dark blasted titanium and tumbled titanium hardware complement each color available. The blade also comes in either acid stonewash or belt satin finish. Feelbetter Jack features a butt end that can easily crush pills in a jiffy.

Moreover, Feelbetter Jack is lightweight at 2.3 oz (66 gm). It makes a fine addition to your EDC knife collection. It comes in a variety of handle colors, depending on the variant, although the Art Deco-adjacent Dark Blasted Titanium Starburst definitely looks gentlemanly.

Images courtesy of Jack Wolf Knives