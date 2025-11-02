The WUBEN X1Pro is for adventurers and explorers who value both quality and performance in their outdoor gear, especially the handheld torch. This flashlight blasts a blinding 13,000 lumens from its compact and robust aluminum shell.

It has dual-beam functions, offering flood light (9,500lm) and spot light (3500lm) to adapt to various lighting scenarious. Its smart cooling system keeps everything running smoothly. Its detachable fan module and copper midframe dissipate heat efficiently. This way, you can crank it up to max brightness and not worry about it overheating or malfunctioning.

It delivers 3000 lumens of constant brightness for 1.7 hours, making it ideal for various situations. From cave explorations, jungle missions, or rescue operations, the WUBEN X1Pro offers reliable brightness that never fails even in unpredictable weather conditions. It is IPX5-rated for resistance to water, drops, and dust. Its rugged construction can handle use and abuse and ensures it durability.

Meanwhile, its ergonomic design offers a comfortable experience throughout. Its angular form feels solid and rests comfortably in the hands. Its sculpted lines offer a secure one-handed grip even when handled with gloves on during cold conditions.

Moreover, it’s lightweight and compact for everyday carry at 383 grams (without batteries) and just 5.43″ long and 2.35″ wide. It’s a lighting powerhouse that easily slips into pockets of jacket or jeans, backpacks, and even stays flat when clipped to bikes or hats.

The WUBEN X1Pro runs on removable 21700 rechargeable batteries that go from 0 to 100% in 75 minutes. The 4800mAh batteries double as a power reserve, able to output 15W to charge other mobile devices like phones, earbuds, cameras, and more.

