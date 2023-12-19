What is your preferred choice for music listening sessions? Speakers are the way to go if you want to share your tunes with others, while headphones and earphones are wonderful for private affairs. Audiophiles are a difficult bunch to please, but Noble Audio’s Falcon Max packs cutting-edge tech that might change their minds.

On second thought, convincing an audio snob to go wireless might be impossible. Anyway, the rest who are more open to giving something new a try might find that these true wireless stereo earbuds are engineered to deliver “exceptional sound quality, phase coherence, and treble extension,” as stated by xMEMS Labs.

According to a press release by Noble Audio’s technology partner, the Falcon Max will be one of the first TWS earbuds to feature “groundbreaking solid-state, all-silicon MEMS-based drivers.” Furthermore, the upcoming model is also equipped with Qualcomm’s QCC5171 SoC.

The silicon promises lower power consumption and exceptional computing performance. We also learned that this is the company’s first SKU compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC high-resolution wireless codec. Moreover, SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, LC3, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Audio codecs are likewise supported.

Other notable capabilities include multi-point with multi-pairing, aptX Voice, and third-generation Active Noise Cancellation. From a design perspective, the Falcon Max sports a sleeker form factor than the Falcon ANC. Each unit uses a hybrid setup with a 10 mm dynamic driver for lows, while the rest of the sound stage benefits from the xMEMS Cowell.

Like most TWS earbuds in the market, these will ship with a wireless charging case for added convenience, A USB-C port is also available. Meanwhile, Noble Audio’s team of experts will be responsible for tuning it according to the brand’s signature acoustics. The Falcon Max is expected to launch this week with an MSRP of $270.

Images courtesy of Noble Audio/xMEMS Labs