Nitecore’s MH12 Pro packs a lot despite its compact and portable design. It is just 2.89 ounces and measures 5.45″ L x 1.2″ W x 1.06″ H. For starters, the powerful 3300 lumens output can easily blind someone, and a 552-yard throw, father than four football field lengths combined.

It also offers five more brightness levels including Low (1 lumen) and SOS, Beacon, and Strobe. It features Daily and Tactical Modes. The latter comes with five lighting settings and Strobe, while the Daily Mode offers the same settings plus a Beacon and SOS mode. Beside the mode button are level indicators that identify the current brightness level.

Moreover, Nitecore’s MH12 Pro includes a built-in optical sensor that automatically reduces brightness when it detects an obstruction at close range to prevent overheating or blinding reflection. This torch runs on a high-capacity rechargeable 5300mAh battery that boasts a max runtime of over 650 hours in its lowest mode. It is rechargeable via a USB-C cable. It is also compatible with 18650 and CR123A cells. A unique dual LED indicator shows the output levels on the left (Blue) and the remaining battery on the right (Green).

This flashlight is built for the outdoors with its IP68-rated construction made of aero-grade aluminum alloy with an HA III hard-anodized finish. It is waterproof submersible up to 2 meters, dustproof, impact resistant up to one meter, and features advanced temperature regulation.

Nitecore’s MH12 Pro is an indispensable companion anytime and anywhere. Its portable design and strong light output make it the ideal companion for outdoor adventures or for daily tasks.

Images courtesy of Nitecore Store