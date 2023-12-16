Nitecore’s EDC33 flashlight is loaded with features that make it an excellent everyday carry. Aside from its compact size, at just 4″ long and weighing 4.48 oz., it introduces four groundbreaking technologies: Rapid Lock, UHi 20 MAX LED, a 4000 mAH 18650 Li-ion battery, and LUMIN SHIELD.

It’s a tactical EDC flashlight that uses the first-ever LUMIN SHIELD which acts similarly to a large shield for self defense. What it does is coordinate the 9 LED cores to swiftly emit a 4000-lumen “light wall” when activated during night-time emergencies. A full press and hold of the tactical tail button activates this feature in any mode except for the Full Lockout Mode.

Meanwhile, the UHi 20 MAX LED is “the first of its kind in the portable lighting industry— a professionally crafted unit with a multi-core integrated design for superior performance.” The UHi Fusion packaging technology combines a small yet high-intensive main core with 8 auxiliary cores arrayed together into a single LED. It offers long-range coverage, extreme brightness, and the flexibility to seamlessly switch between spotlight and floodlight. Nitecore’s EDC33 also has Supreme White Color Consistency processing which emits a purer and softer white light.

Then there’s the Rapid Lock for swift and seamless operation. It makes it easy to access the Full Lockout Mode, Half Lockout Mode and the flashlight unlock by simply sliding the Rapid Lock switch. The Full Lockout Mode prevents accidental activation, while the Half Lockout Mode can activate SEARCH and LUMIN SHIELD.

Nitecore’s EDC33 flashlight offers a 14.4Wh high capacity with an energy density of 300mWh/g with its built-in 4000 mAH rechargeable battery that lasts for 63 hours on a single charge. Other great features include a TACTICAL SEARCH MODE that can emit a powerful beam of 1,700 lumens to illuminate areas up to 450 meters away.

Of course, there’s also the robust build. The EDC33 boasts a strong shell made from 7000 series military grade aluminum (7075-T6) in HA III military grade hard-anodized finish. It has a 1-mm deep textured surface for a secure grip, a stainless steel head and tail, and is IP68-rated waterproof so it is submersible up to 2 meters and resistant to corrosion and impact. Its optical lenses even come with double-sided scratch resistant coating and it has sensor protection function to prevent overheating.

Images courtesy of Nitecore