Who says flashlights have to be cylindrical in shape? Nitecore certainly delivers on its promise to keep innovating with the release of the EDC27 flashlight, which boasts a slim, flat, and modern design that doesn’t sacrifice quality and features.

This flashlight is designed to be part of your everyday carry with a lightweight design at just 4.37 oz. It is also 44% thinner than most standard flashlights at just 0.56″ and compact at 5.34″ long so it easily slips inside your pocket. Likewise, it’s built for the outdoors with its strong and durable stainless steel shell coated with titanium-colored PVD that’s rated IP-54 for resistance to water and impact so it doesn’t bend in your pocket.

Then there’s the heavy-duty pocket clip that can also accommodate a paracord or lanyard to make it even more portable for everyday carry. On the brightness side, Nitecore’s EDC27 flashlight comes equipped with two Luminus SST40 LEDs capable of a max output of 3000 lumens. Its TIR-style lens guarantees wide-angle illumination with a max beam throw of 240 yards.

For convenience in operation, it has a side-by-side dual-tail switch system making activation, changing of light modes and the strobe fast and easy. There are five brightness modes to choose from and the flashlight runs on a USB-C rechargeable 1700mAh battery with a max runtime of 37 hours.

Nitecore’s EDC27 flashlight even packs two lockout modes to prevent accidental activation. Half lockout locks the power button while a full lockout mode locks both buttons. Despite its slim size, it manages to include an OLED digital display screen that provides real-time information on the battery status, brightness level, and remaining runtime. Indeed, this is one small yet powerful flashlight.

