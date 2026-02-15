Even before the controversies, government agencies were already tweaking regulations regarding consumer drones. Unfortunately, effective December 23, 2025, SKUs manufactured outside of the United States are banned. Nonetheless, DJI remains the top brand for content creators and is about to launch the Mini 5 Pro. Despite its dimensions, it is a feature-packed model for novices and experts.

Although smartphones are practically replacing standard cameras, more people are now investing in drones. Even those with no plans to use it for content creation find it a great way to capture photos and videos from unique angles. Thanks to intuitive controls, obstacle-sensing capabilities, and powerful imaging technology, practically anyone can operate it.

Comparing the Mini 5 Pro with the rest of DJI’s fleet, portability is clearly the main selling point here. Thanks to its size and weight of less than 250 grams, owners can operate their drone almost anywhere. Of course, no-fly zones are a different story. This versatile quadcopter is packing a 50-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f1/8 aperture.

Record HDR footage in 4K at 60 fps, and also slow-motion videos in 4K at 120 fps. “Wide-angle roll rotation and true vertical shooting, bringing greater freedom and possibilities to camera movement,” writes DJI. The gimbal supports up to 250 degrees of rotation and several intelligent modes for a truly cinematic effect.

With dual-band GNSS, the Mini 5 Pro links with more satellites for real-time pinpoint location accuracy. Even during night flights, the forward-facing LiDAR actively avoids hazards as the user recalls the drone. A full charge of its Intelligent Flight Battery lasts up to 36 minutes. Upgrade to the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus for operational times up to 52 minutes.

Images courtesy of DJI