Ultrahuman Ring PRO delivers 15 days of battery life on a single charge for uninterrupted health intelligence. That’s four times better than its competition. It even offers on-ring storage for up to 250 days, giving you the flexibility to sync data to your phone on your own schedule.

The device runs on a dual-core processor for speed, efficiency, and secure transfers and intelligence. This built-in machine learning enables complex health algorithms to run directly to the ring for faster, precise results without relying on your phone. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 for stable, seamless, uninterrupted transfers even during continuous, real-time use.

Speaking of health data, the Ultrahuman Ring PRO delivers the next frontier in health monitoring using the world’s first real-time biointelligence, Jade AI. It doesn’t just track health metrics, but also provides insights and suggestions. It tracks sleep patterns, circadian rhythm, respiratory health, stress levels, tracks your movements and recovery, and more.

Moreover, this fitness ring features what it calls PowerPlugs, which are precision micro-tools that deliver highly personalized health insights. It provides the optimal time to indulge in caffeine or soak in Vit. D, and more. When it’s time to recharge, it automatically aligns and snaps into its USB-C-powered mini charging dock. It’s a lightweight, pocket-friendly charger designed for everyday carry.

The Ultrahuman Ring PRO is built for adventures in and out of the urban jungle. Its unibody titanium architecture can withstand downpours and dips in water up to 100 meters. It’s durable and tough, but light and comfortable to wear, and easy to cut apart in case of swelling or injury to the finger. It’s available in four wonderful colors, including Aster Black, Bionic Gold, Space Silver, and Raw Titanium.

Images courtesy of Ultrahuman