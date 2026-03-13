The Aria Wireless Charging Station from JOURNEY organizes your desk setup and makes essential travel gear with its collapsible form. It packs down for compact, lightweight, and sleek storage, and props up easily to charge three devices simultaneously.

This charging hub sets up in two ways: propped up like a phone stand or flat down on any secure surface. The front-facing part of the charger offers a couple of charging slots. One at the top is for a smartphone and the bottom for AirPods.

Meanwhile, the back part of the Aria Wireless Charging Station can charge a smart watch. When propped up, the bottom charger at the front flips to the back as a stable stand. This position is ideal for hands-free phone usage during video calls or video streaming.

When folded down, the smart watch charger seamlessly folds into the hub’s sleek form without adding any awkward bulk. This device is Qi2 certified to deliver fast and reliable wireless charging for compatible iPhone models (above iPhone 12), every Apple Watch, and any wireless-charging compatible AirPods.

The Aria Wireless Charging Station delivers 15W Qi2 charging for efficient power delivery. Then the fast Apple Watch charging ensures quick power-ups on the go. This device helps minimize desk clutter with its cable-free fast-charging solution.

Moreover, its foldable and lightweight design offers flexible usage anytime and anywhere. It’s ideal for travel, the work desk, shared spaces, bedside, and more. It even features a subtle touch-controlled night light that gives a gentle glow, ideal for bedside use without disturbing sleep.

Images courtesy of JOURNEY