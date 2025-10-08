Baltic Tiny House designs and manufacturers tiny houses that brings you closer to nature. Their models are exceptionally well-insulated for all-season comfort and energy efficiency. The company focuses on sustainable and comfortable living spaces, just like the BTH Single model.

It offers less than 200 square feet of livable space yet it feels luxurious and spacious. Its design is Scandinavian meets Japanese minimalism, with the exterior featuring burnt timber cladding. The construction borrowed the Japanese technique of charring wood called Shou Sugi Ban to give it a wonderful and durable finish.

BTH Single used only high-quality Scandinavian wood, either spruce, pine, or mahogany for its frame. Aside from providing wood its distinctive pattern and texture, the technique also protects the wood from rot, insects, and fire. Then it is applied with natural oils and stained with the user’s preferred shade.

This tiny home is hardly a rustic log cabin once you step inside its Scandinavian-inspired interior. Double glass doors open to a minimalist open-plan layout boasting architectural ceiling with exposed triangle-shaped beams. Then expansive windows provide natural light and open up the space to make it feel airy and spacious.

Moreover, BTH Single tiny house has a raised platform with a lower level on one end of the home. It serves as a double bed at night and a lounge area during the day. The lower stepping serves as a built-in bench for extra seating and storage.

There’s a minimalist kitchen, a bathroom, and a built-in elevated long table for working or dining. Above the bathroom is a loft for storing larger items. BTH Single spans 7.2 m long and weighs 3500 kg.

Images courtesy of Baltic Tiny House